Love Your Lake Beach Cleanup and Community Cookout

The National Park Service invites you to the Third Annual Love Your Lake Beach Cleanup event on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Following another busy summer, the trash on our park lands can be pretty scary, so this year’s event is Halloween themed. Volunteers will spend the morning picking up litter along Lake Powell’s southern shores or at areas near Page, AZ. Trash bags and equipment will be provided. Participants receive a free event t-shirt and water bottle, while supplies last. Afterward, everyone can celebrate at an appreciation cookout.

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Sign in at one of these locations for equipment and instructions: Park Headquarters (691 Scenic View Drive in Page, AZ), Wahweap Picnic Area, Antelope Point Launch Ramp, Beehives Camping Area, The Chains, or Horseshoe Bend. Youths under the age of 18 must have parental consent and supervision.

Please wear closed-toed shoes and sunscreen, and come prepared to get dirty and have fun! Every bag of trash turned in earns a chance for prizes, compliments of Glen Canyon Conservancy.Festivities continue at 1 p.m. at Wahweap Picnic Area with a community cookout and park birthday party. Wear a costume made from scrap materials, and show your creativity in the up cycled costume contest. There will be door prizes and birthday cake, so this is a celebration not to be missed!

“More than 4.5 million people visited Glen Canyon last year, and despite our best efforts to inform them about protecting natural resources, some visitors left behind items that don’t belong in this spectacular landscape,” said William Shott, Superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument.“It is heartwarming to see local residents who appreciate Glen Canyon donate their time to Love Your Lake last year, and we hope for an even greater turnout this year. Together we can make a huge difference.”Last year’s Love Your Lake event yielded over 700 pounds of trash!Give the park a great birthday present by collecting even more.