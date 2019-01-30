News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Update

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Update
January 30
13:50 2019
Print This Article

The government shutdown behind us, but the hard working recently furloughed park rangers and park service staff  back on the clock have had a chance to survey the land, the public use areas and are already putting together a long list of tasks that need to come next. William Shott, Superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument tells Lake Powell Life News within a little more than four weeks time multiple programs were canceled: (click audio below)

The superintendent explains just how much one partner of the park service family was impacted by the partial government shutdown: (click audio below)

Shott says the usual hiring season was also brought to a halt: (click audio below)

The superintendent said the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area would be most likely hiring contractors to help them complete the hiring season to make up for the lost time so they can still be ready for tourist season.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.