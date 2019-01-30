Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Update

The government shutdown behind us, but the hard working recently furloughed park rangers and park service staff back on the clock have had a chance to survey the land, the public use areas and are already putting together a long list of tasks that need to come next. William Shott, Superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument tells Lake Powell Life News within a little more than four weeks time multiple programs were canceled: (click audio below)

The superintendent explains just how much one partner of the park service family was impacted by the partial government shutdown: (click audio below)

Shott says the usual hiring season was also brought to a halt: (click audio below)

The superintendent said the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area would be most likely hiring contractors to help them complete the hiring season to make up for the lost time so they can still be ready for tourist season.