Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott Departing Mid-August 

PAGE, Ariz. – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William (Billy) Shott has accepted a promotion to Deputy Regional Director for Interior Region 8, 9, 10, 12. Previously known as the Legacy Pacific West Region, this regional office oversees more than 65 parks in California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, parts of Arizona and Montana, and the territories of Guam, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands. As Deputy Regional Director, Shott will help provide direct support to many of these parks while also supervising the region’s Natural & Cultural Resources and Planning & Compliance directorates. He begins his new position mid-August.

According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott, “Many folks only get a chance to visit this amazing place and I feel so lucky to have worked here not once, but twice in my career. Deep roots to this landscape were formed while first serving as a Glen Canyon Ranger, and then returning in 2015 to become Park Superintendent. However, when I reflect on the last seven years what I am most grateful for is the people. The people I’ve served, the dedicated people who take care of this place, the people who have long histories here, the people who have come together to find solutions for the betterment of everyone, and the many friends who have welcomed my family and the NPS to the communities around Glen Canyon…these individuals have made this the most gratifying stop on my career.”

Shott, a 27-year career employee of the National Park Service (NPS), has served as the superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument since 2015. Shott has a diverse background of experience, which started in Denali National Park as a mountaineering ranger. Since Denali, Shott has worked in numerous national park units as a ranger, trainer, program manager, and land manager. Prior to becoming Superintendent at Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge, Shott served as the Regional Chief Ranger in the Intermountain Region. Shott has been successful in utilizing his background in risk management and coalition building to provide solutions to complex problems and implement programs to serve the public and his agency’s preservation and access mandates.

Following Shott’s departure mid-August, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Deputy Superintendent Michelle Kerns will serve as Acting Superintendent until the position is filled permanently.

