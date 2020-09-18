Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is Adding Access to the

Lees Ferry Campground

Marble Canyon, AZ – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is increasing access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning September 23, 2020, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

The Lees Ferry Campground, located at Marble Canyon, Arizona.

In addition, the following services continue to be available as previously announced and described at https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

With public health in mind, the following facilities and operations remain closed at this time:

Some concessions operations continue to be temporarily suspended. For more information please visit: Concessions operations

Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed. For more information, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm

According to Superintendent William Shott, “The public has enjoyed access to the majority of Glen Canyon during this pandemic, and we are pleased to now be able to reopen the Lees Ferry Campground. Lee’s Ferry, the Glen Canyon Reach, the Lonely Dell Ranch, Paria River Canyon, and Spencer Trail are great places to visit anytime of the year but especially in the fall when temperatures are a little cooler and the fishing picks up. With the campground open we hope it makes it a little easier for folks to enjoy the area.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We ask the public to be our partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

###