Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Announces Winter Hours 2018-2019

November 28
08:31 2018
As temperatures fall, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and concessionaire-operated facilities will reduce hours of operation at some facilities, while closing others. Please contact concession services directly for further information related to their operations. The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable winter season at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

