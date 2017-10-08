News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Glen Canyon Lecture Tuesday! (Murder & Mystery)

October 08
07:11 2017
Scott Thybony

Yes, it’s a story of  murder, mystery and exploration in the Old West on Tuesday night (Oct 10) 7 PM at Page City Park. The guest lecturer is Scott Thybony, who has written “The Disappearances.”

He will take you through the mysteries surround three disappearances in the Four Corners region back in the 1930’s.

Author, Scott Thybony, presents three wild tales through imagery and fantastic storytelling set against the background of the still Wild West.

This free outdoor event is hosted by the Glen Canyon Lecture Series which is a partnership between the Glen Canyon Natural History Association, John Wesley Powell Museum, and the Page Public Library.

