Glen Canyon Lecture Series For October

October 17
11:30 2018
The Glen Canyon Natural History Association, Page Public Library and Powell Museum Guest Speaker for October is Paul Bingham, who will be sharing tales of the Life and Works of Maynard Dixon at the Page Public Library on Friday October 19th at 7pm.

Click here for more details about this free event.

Maynard Dixon

Saturday, October 20th

You are also invited to tour the Maynard Dixon House, space is limited so please register here.  Registration is $12 per person to help pay for fuel. Please bring water and a lunch. Please come to the Page Public Library and plan to meet in the parking lot ready to leave by 8:30 am.

 

 

 

