Glen Canyon Dam Facing $23M Cut to Bureau of Reclamation Funds

They are calling it an “adaptive management work group meeting”, two sessions to be held in Flagstaff at the Little America hotel this week for the the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to address the news that twenty-three million dollars will, according to Arizona Public Radio this morning, be swept from the “Basin Fund” which supports Grand Canyon research and ensures Glen Canyon Dam operates in compliance with federal laws like the Endangered Species Act.

Western Area Power Administration has reportedly been ordered by President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget to send the money to the U.S. Treasury instead of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation as of October 1, 2018.

Here is the original story from North Arizona University

Here is the agenda for the upcoming meeting in Flagstaff this week