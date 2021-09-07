Glen Canyon Conservancy’s 25th Birthday

DIG DEEP
Big Water Visitor Center will host a Fossil Day celebration on Saturday, October 9th highlighting the fantastic paleo legacy of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Dr. Alan Titus, Monument Paleontologist, will present on the incredible finds below our boots and prehistoric turtle expert, Dr. Josh Lively, will be on hand to answer all your questions about ancient marine reptiles. Plus, tons of fun family-friendly activities! Call Big Water Visitor Center (435.675.3200) Thursday – Monday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm MDT for more information.