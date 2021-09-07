News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Glen Canyon Conservancy’s 25th Birthday

September 07
15:35 2021
High Country Happenings

As GSENM rolls into its next quarter century, we look to not only its rich past, but the possibilities of the future. Join our partners at the Bureau of Land Management for a variety of educational field trips showcasing the incredible resources encased in 1.9 million acres of wilderness. Click the button below for a list of activities and how to participate!

Looking for even more excitement? Grand Staircase Escalante Partners is also holding a big anniversary party with outdoor talks at their new headquarters in Escalante, Utah on September 25th. Or you can join them on Facebook live at 6:00 pm MDT on that same day for a socially distant toast to the future of the monument. Click the button below for more info.

Patio Party Invite

Even More to Explore

The Wonder of Weather

September 14th at 6:00 pm MST, guest speaker Michael Erb dives into the science and history of northern Arizona weather patterns. See the live broadcast from your home or the CCC campus. Register below!
Celebrate Art

The Escalante Canyons Art Festival brings an action packed week to the wilderness of Southern Utah with artist workshops, live performances, bustling markets, and more. To see the calendar of events click below.
September 14-26th
Condor Release

The Peregrine Fund continues a 26 year tradition with the annual California Condor Release on September 25th at the Vermilion Cliffs release site. Click below for more information.
DIG DEEP

Big Water Visitor Center will host a Fossil Day celebration on Saturday, October 9th highlighting the fantastic paleo legacy of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Dr. Alan Titus, Monument Paleontologist, will present on the incredible finds below our boots and prehistoric turtle expert, Dr. Josh Lively, will be on hand to answer all your questions about ancient marine reptiles. Plus, tons of fun family-friendly activities! Call Big Water Visitor Center (435.675.3200) Thursday – Monday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm MDT for more information.

Important Update

After careful consideration of ongoing public health in Coconino County and surrounding areas, the District 5 Office of Lena Fowler and Glen Canyon Conservancy will be postponing the annual Navajo Bridge Star Party in Marble Canyon, Arizona until fall of 2022. As Coronavirus variants continue to negatively impact Americans across the country, protecting the health of our staff, volunteers, and the greater public is a top priority. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our partners and volunteers for their continued support. We look forward to bringing the wonders of the galaxy back to northern Arizona next year.

Stay Safe Out There!
