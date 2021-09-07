Glen Canyon Conservancy’s 25th Birthday

After careful consideration of ongoing public health in Coconino County and surrounding areas, the District 5 Office of Lena Fowler and Glen Canyon Conservancy will be postponing the annual Navajo Bridge Star Party in Marble Canyon, Arizona until fall of 2022. As Coronavirus variants continue to negatively impact Americans across the country, protecting the health of our staff, volunteers, and the greater public is a top priority. We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our partners and volunteers for their continued support. We look forward to bringing the wonders of the galaxy back to northern Arizona next year. Stay Safe Out There!