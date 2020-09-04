Glen Canyon Conservancy: New Openings For the Labor Day Weekend

Four of Glen Canyon Conservancy’s locations partnered with the Bureau of Land Management reopen in time for the holiday weekend. All locations are a partnership of the Bureau of Land Management’s Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and GCC.

Locations include Big Water Visitor Center, Kanab Visitor Center, Cannonville Visitor Center, and Escalante Interagency Visitor Center. The BLM-GCC visitor centers are open Thursdays – Mondays from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm Utah local time/Mountain Daylight Time.

Bullfrog Visitor Center, Carl Hayden Visitor Center, tours of Glen Canyon Dam, Paria Contact Station, and the John Wesley Powell Memorial Museum remain closed at this time.

Glen Canyon Conservancy’s operations at Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center in Marble Canyon, Ariz., and Flagship Store & Official Visitor Center in Page, Ariz., are open to the public from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time. More information is available online at CanyonConservancy.org

GCC a 501(c)(3) and is the official nonprofit partner of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument.