Glen Canyon Conservancy: Book Signing Event with Gary Ladd

BadLands

The Page Arizona Portfolio

Book Signing Event with Gary Ladd

12:00pm – 2:00pm

Glen Canyon Conservancy Flagship store

12 North Lake Powell Boulevard

You’re invited to explore the remote wilderness of the Arizona/Utah border in this brilliantly graphic new collection from the famed photographer, Gary Ladd. Whether overland, deep in canyons or across millions of years in exposed geologic time, you’ll find yourself at home in the captured beauty of the surrounding area.

Books on sale, this Friday and Saturday at the Glen Canyon Conservancy flagship store. Book signing event to take place on the front patio. Please bring a mask and help us follow CDC guidelines for community safety.