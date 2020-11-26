News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Glen Canyon Conservancy: Book Signing Event with Gary Ladd

November 26
05:59 2020
BadLands

The Page Arizona Portfolio

Book Signing Event with Gary Ladd

 

12:00pm – 2:00pm
Glen Canyon Conservancy Flagship store
12 North Lake Powell Boulevard

Gary Ladd

You’re invited to explore the remote wilderness of the Arizona/Utah border in this brilliantly graphic new collection from the famed photographer, Gary Ladd. Whether overland, deep in canyons or across millions of years in exposed geologic time, you’ll find yourself at home in the captured beauty of the surrounding area.

Books on sale, this Friday and Saturday at the Glen Canyon Conservancy flagship store. Book signing event to take place on the front patio. Please bring a mask and help us follow CDC guidelines for community safety.

gary laddglen canyon conservancy

