Girls’ Fast-Pitch Softball Was a “Hit” in Page America

The city of Page, at the last minute, played host to a big softball tournament this past weekend (Oct 16 – Oct 18). It had been scheduled to be held in Mesquite, Nev., but city officials there decided to cancel the event due to COVID-19. So it came to Page and it was a success for the city, the restaurants and the hotels.

Here is was Lynn Cormier, the city’s Community and Recreation Services Director told Lake Powell Communications about the big weekend:

The tournament was fabulous this weekend! We had a lot of very positive responses from coaches and families – especially those who had never been to Page before! United Sports Association did a fabulous job of running the tournament; there were no hitches or issues. The Page Parks ‘n Trails Maintenance Crew worked long hours (before, during, and after each day) to ensure the facility was prepped, cleaned and ready for each day. Our little City was hopping this weekend, as restaurants & hotels were busy! Overall, the families that I spoke with commented that they’d love to come back and spend more time here!

The Page girls’ team placed 3rd; it was great to have some representation in this event!