Girls’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse Recaps the Past Week

By Coach Ryan Whitehorse

We had a good weekend of basketball. The girls really came together as a team to beat two top 8 teams in the state.

Going into the tournament we were going to use the games as momentum going into state and beating both Chinle & Ganado back to back really gave the girls confidence going into state.

For the Chinle game Friday we knew it was going to be a dog fight trying to defend their two good post players, but the girls from the start wanted to avenge their last loss to them, so that really got them going from the start.

Saturday against Ganado we knew it would also be another defensive battle with a top 5 team but we had the girls step up big for us, and we really came together as a team, which we’ll need as we get deeper and deeper into the playoffs.

First-round starts Tuesday and we get the winner of the Paradise Honors and Northwest Christian game. That game will be played Friday at our house at 7 pm. We’re excited to be able to host a state game, something we haven’t done for a few years.

All the girls that were honored for the conference was awesome, too.

Miquedah deserved offensive player of the year but with how great of a defensive performance she had over the weekend I thought she deserved overall player of the year.

Torrance and Emma were also both voted on the all-region team, and they both deserved it because of the amount of work they put in over the summer when they were my only varsity players and it is really paying off at this point in the season.

Other girls that were honorable mention were Camryn, Ashlyn, Nadya, Diana, and Neve. They all contribute on any given night and step up when needed.

I’m proud of all their accolades, but we’re not done yet!

We still have work to do and plan on bringing home another state title!