Girl Scout Cookies in Page!

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and according to The Girl Scout Cookie Program, selling the sweet treats teaches young girls essential life skills such as money management, business ethics, goal-setting, decision-making, and people skills. The program has found that 75-85% of girls involved in the cookie-selling program developed at least one of the aforementioned skills, while over half, 55%, achieved significant development in all 5 skills.

Last week, girls from some of our local troops in Page stopped in to Lake Powell Communications for a chat on the morning show with Chuck and Becca. You can listen to that chat here. While they were visiting, they let us know that they will be selling cookies today, Friday, at Lake Powell Furniture and WalMart from 4-6pm. On Saturday and Sunday, they’ll be at Wal-Mart from noon to 6pm.

The girls will have all of the classic Girl Scout cookies, such as thin mints, samoas, and tagalongs. They also have the new Adventurfuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt.

[Pictured above: Row 1: Ella L. / Row 2: Harper K., Caroline L., Rylee S., Aly P. / Row 3: Violet K., Becca, Chuck]