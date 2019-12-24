Gilmore Named Judge by Navajo Nation Council

Gilmore Named Judge

By: John Christian Hopkins

Here comes the judge – and her name is Neomi Gilmore.

Last week, during a special session of the Navajo Nation Council, confirmed Gilmore as a probationary judge in the Navajo District Court system.

The Navajo Judicial Conduct Commission made the recommendation to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. The District Court opening was a vacant judgeship position.

Gilmore, a law graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law, has been a member in good standing of the Navajo Bar Association since 2015.

At the confimation, Gilmore demonstrated her proficiency in speaking the Navajo language. She also expressed her interest in serving the Judicial Branch to further integrate Diné Fundamental Law into the district court system.

Previously Gilmore had served in the Navajo Nation Department of Justice Chapter Unit where she provided legal services to 110 Navajo Nation Chapters and the Administrative Service Center program in the Division of Community Development.

As a probationary judge, Gilmore will now serve two years at the district court level. Following the two years, the Law and Order Committee of the Navajo Nation Council will hold an evaluation of performance and either recommend the permanent appointment or the removal of the probationary judge based on public testimony.

During the December 19 special session, the 24th Navajo Nation Council also voted to confirm two other district court judges, Letitia Stover and Malcolm Laughing.