Gila River Tribe Opposes Hopi Lawsuit

The Gila River Indian Community urged an Arizona federal judge last week to toss a suit brought by the Hopi Tribe seeking to force a state water agency to keep buying power from the Navajo Generating Station until it closes, challenging a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs they say would “undermine its water rights”. The tribe argues that the Central Arizona Water Conservation District should be allowed to carry on with its plans to stop using the plant’s power for an Arizona water canal system.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, no law requires the water agency to buy power from NGS, and forcing the agency to do so would conflict with the Arizona Water Settlements Act of 2004, which established the Gila River tribe’s entitlement to affordable water from the Central Arizona Project. Those attempting to force the Community to subsidize their coal production would, according to the Gila River tribe, “destroy the value of the Community’s trust assets by artificially raising the cost of delivery through forced non-market power purchases”.

