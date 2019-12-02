Gila County: Three Children Die When a Vehicle is washed Downstream

Three people died Friday in Gila County when a driver allegedly went around a blockade and ignored a “CLOSED” sign and tried to get through the Tonto Creek which was under flood conditions, and was apparently raging.

The military-type vehicle got washed downstream. Six people, including all of the adults, escaped to a sand bar or the shoreline and were eventually rescued by helicopter. Three young children, however, did not escape the vehicle and died.

The bodies of two 5-year old boys have been recovered. But the body of a 6-year old girl, Walla Rawlings, had not been found as of Monday afternoon. Though, one of her shoes was recovered.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted in the search following the incident, as did many volunteers. The incident occurred near Tonto Basin, Arizona, about a half-hour south of Payson.