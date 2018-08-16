Giant Trophy Striper Caught at Lake Powell

Lake Elevation: 3600 Water Temperature: 78-83 F Great News! A trophy striper was caught near Bullfrog by WhitewaterDD, a new member following the Wayneswords.net fishing report page. DD reported that it took over 15 minutes to land the trophy. She thought she was severely snagged on the bottom instead of playing a trophy striper. She stated “It was like reeling in a live cinder block.” The big fish was caught on a Rapala Deep Diving lure that runs 16 feet deep. It was the second fish caught after trolling for 20 minutes. The big fish was 42.5 inches long and weighed 34.4 pounds. We hope to talk with DD more and be able to present more details of the big fish adventure. Look for more information in the coming days.

Fishing success is picking up over the length of the lake. Bass fishing continues to be steady along the rocky shoreline. Smallmouth bass can be caught with plastic grubs, trolling lures throughout the day, and top water lures each morning and evening.

Largemouth bass are found in the new weed growth patches that are showing up in abundance on many flats and coves along the shoreline. Find a new weed patch and largemouth bass and sunfish will be close by.

Bluegill and green sunfish are bigger and more numerous this year than ever before. They hold at 15-25 feet this time of year. They can be caught in big numbers with a very small bait hook tipped with a one-inch worm chunk. Kids really have a great time fishing for bluegill.

Striped bass are becoming better fishing targets for anglers trolling at 20-40 feet with deep diving lures, and/or down riggers. Stripers are located along the length of the lake holding in 70 degree water which is found at 25-40 feet. A common spot to find stripers is along a steep cliff that has a rock slide or a shallow cove at the end of the cliff. Adult stripers cannot stay in warm water, but they can make a quick run into the shallows, feed quickly on crayfish and then drop back down into deeper, cooler water. Look for these shallow cliff ending spots and try bait in these spots to increase the striper catch. Trolling along the cliff wall is working much better now than it was last month.

We had a large walleye report turned in by trollers working the main channel in the Escalante arm of the lake.

Catfish are eager to hit bait on the bottom near camp both morning and evening.

By Wayne Gustaveson http://www.wayneswords.net or www.wayneswords.com