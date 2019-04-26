Get Ready to Attack Trash TOMORROW!

With the closure of Navajo Generating Station imminent this December, a popular Page event is about to be phased out. It is SRP’s final year as the sponsor for Page Attacks Trash and city leaders are hoping for the biggest turnout ever Saturday for the 39th and final day of community clean up in and around Page. Let’s make that happen!

Bring the entire family out, get together with members of your church or social circle or just come solo; everyone’s helping hands are welcome to participate. This is a terrific way to show pride in our home town and also show the young ones how important it is to actively continue to keep Page free of trash and debris.

Report to the Town House on S. Navajo Saturday morning 7am to get your assignment. Then after you’ve completed your mission you can come back to the Town House to collect a 2019 Page Attacks Trash t-shirt and meal voucher as a reward for your efforts. No doubt this year’s commemorative shirt will become a collector’s item so make sure you get out there and earn yours!

Thank you in advance to everyone who will be out Saturday helping to make our beautiful home even better. Don’t forget the sunscreen, maybe wear a hat and be sure to stay hydrated!

We have a lovely sunny, productive day ahead of us, so let’s roll up our sleeves and let’s get ‘er done!