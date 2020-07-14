Get Ready, Get Fit; Its Fitness Odyssey in Page America

Emily Young has opened an exciting new store in Page, Fitness Odyssey.

Speaking to Lake Powell Communications, the CEO of Fitness Odyssey, Michelle Monroe, shared her excitement about “Your journey to wellness,” during the grand opening on Monday (July 13).

To start, Fitness Odyssey is a retail store, but there will be much more as the year unfolds, including a brand-new gym.

“We have everything from fitness apparel to running and hiking shoes, hiking equipment, energy drinks and gels,” said Monroe.

You will also find protein shakes and protein smoothies as well as energy smoothies and shakes at the new business!

Prior to being Fitness Odyssey, their location (130 6th Ave) housed Colorado River Discovery.

“This is going to be a great venue for the community,” added Monroe. “It’s a place where people can come and get some great energy drinks, do some shopping and take care of their fitness journey.”

Later this year the facility will house a full-operating gym, with Zumba and yoga classes and more.

Find the store on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/fitnessodyssey/

Featured Photo: Monday’s Grand Opening with the Page Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce and Page city officials