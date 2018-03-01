Get a Turkey Permit 

Utah’s spring turkey hunting seasons are in April and May. Permits for the April season are available only through a drawing. You can buy a permit for the statewide general season, however, anytime between now and when the hunt ends. General-season permits are available at www.wildlife.utah.gov. They’re also available at hunting license agent locations and DWR offices.

For more information about season dates and permits, see page 6 of the 2017-18 Utah Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook. The free guidebook is available at www.wildlife.utah.gov/guidebooks and at hunting license agent locations and DWR offices.

HUNTING SEMINAR!

If you’ve ever wanted to hunt wild turkeys but you don’t know the basics, here’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

The Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free Wild Turkey Hunting Seminar on March 17 in Blanding. The seminar runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Blanding Arts & Events Center, 715 W. 200 S.

The event is free, but you need to preregister for it. You can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-turkey-hunting-clinic-blanding-registration-43143402077.

What you’ll learn

The seminar will include presentations by experienced turkey hunters on everything you need to know to bag a gobbler. Topics will include:

· Where to find Merriam’s and Rio Grande turkeys in Utah

· How to tell a mature tom from a juvenile or a hen

· Turkey habitat and food preferences

· Daily and seasonal behavior patterns

· The best hunting equipment and accessories

· How to call in a turkey or stalk one that won’t come to your call

“Utah’s turkey populations are doing very well, and opportunities for hunters are plentiful, especially in southeastern Utah,” says Morgan Jacobsen, the DWR’s conservation outreach manager in southeastern Utah. “Even if you’ve hunted turkeys before, this seminar will cover tactics that will make you more proficient in the field this spring.”

For more information about the March 17 seminar, call DWR Regional Wildlife Recreation Specialist Walt Maldonado at 435-820-8147.