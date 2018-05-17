Geronimo’s Last Escape

On this day – May 17 – of 1885 the fierce Chiricahua Apache leader Geronimo fled from the San Carlos Reservation for the last time.

The flight of Geronimo – with 42 men and 92 women and children – threw Arizona settlers into an uproar and they demanded army protection.

Geronimo’s escape was caused by … alcohol.

Alcohol was banned on the reservation, including a traditional weak beer the Apaches made with corn. To protest Geronimo and others held a corn beer festival. They openly admitted what they had done, apparently hoping to start a dialogue with the federal government on the matter.

Due to some mix-up along the line, the army failed to respond to the Apaches’ request to talk.

Geronimo and other Apaches who had taken part in the beer festival began to fear that the army was plotting something nefarious. So they fled San Carlos.

The army sent one of its greatest commanders – General George Crook – to capture the wily medicine man. But the Apaches were masters of desert survival and Crook was unable to pin them down.

Eventually Crook was replaced by another famous leader, General Nelson Miles, who had played a role in the capture of both Chief Joseph and Sitting Bull.

Miles put 5,000 men into the field in an attempt to run the Apaches to the ground.

Vastly outnumbered Geronimo and his three dozen warriors outfought the army when forced to and generally kept a step ahead.

In 1886 Geronimo heard that many of Apaches at San Carlos – including his own family – had been sent to a prison in Florida. His heart broken, Geronimo lost the will to fight. After nearly 30 years of fighting for his homeland Geronimo had had enough.

He surrendered unconditionally to Miles on September 3, 1886. He had only 38 followers left.

Geronimo was sent to a prison in Florida for two years before he and other Apaches were sent to the Fort Sill Reservation in Oklahoma.

Geronimo died at Fort Sill in 1909.