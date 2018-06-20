Geothermal Energy Project

The University of Utah will build a research laboratory near Milford in southern Utah to explore expanding geothermal energy production. The production takes heat from deep inside the earth and turns it into electricity. Currently, it is limited to areas with a precise combination of heat, water, and rock openings. The new lab will be trying to come up with engineering techniques that will allow other locations to be used. Hydraulic fracturing, which has been controversial, will be employed. A pilot program exceeded criteria for rock types, heat gradients, and porosity, according to the university. The project was completed on time and under budget.