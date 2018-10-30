General Election Voting Deadlines

The Coconino County Elections Office reminds early voters that voted early ballots must be received no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day, November 6. Early voters should put their voted early ballot in the mail no later than Wednesday, October 31 to ensure that it is received in time to be counted.

Voted early ballots may be dropped off in one of the white ballot drop boxes located at Page City Hall, in the parking lots of the County General Services Building, 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff or the County Health and Community Services Building, 2625 N King St, Flagstaff. Ballots may also be dropped off at the Flagstaff Mall Elections Office, next to JCPenney; Tuba City Elections Office, basement of the Tuba City library on Main Street; or at any of the Early Voting sites in the county.

On Election Day, November 6, Coconino County early voters may drop off their voted early ballots at any Coconino County polling place or vote center between 6 am and 7 pm. Early ballots for other counties or states should be mailed and not dropped off at Coconino County polling places or vote centers on Election Day.

Early voters need to remember to sign the return ballot envelope or their ballots will not be counted. Arizona state law requires the voter to personally vote his or her own early ballot and to sign the early ballot return envelope. The Elections Office must have the early voter’s signature on the return envelope to verify the ballot was voted by the early voter and not someone else.

The deadline to have an early ballot mailed to a voter has passed. Voters may vote early in person at one of the early voting sites. The deadline to vote early in person is Friday, November 2 at 5 pm.

Several early voting sites are not open on Fridays including Page City Hall, so check the list of early voting sites on the Elections Office web page to check the times and days the early voting location closest to you is open.

For more information or questions you should call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

Keep an eye on the early voting via the Data Orbital Voting Tracker here!