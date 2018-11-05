General Election Voter Information

Who is eligible to vote: All registered voters. This is a General Election so party affiliation does not matter.

Voter Registration Statistics: Coconino County has 83,239 total registered voters.

The political party breakdown is: 33,996 Democrats, 21,123 Republicans, 27.047 Unaffiliated (Independent or No Party Designated), 794 Libertarians and 279 Greens.

Deadline to return voted early ballots: Election Day, November 6, 2018, 7:00 pm (Arizona time).

Locations to drop off voted early ballots:

flagpole) up to 7:00 pm on Election Day: or Coconino County Health and Community Services Building, 2625 N King Street (white ballot drop

box in front of building) up to 7:00 pm on Election Day: or Any polling place or vote center in the county between 6 am to 7 pm (local time) on Election Day

Hours the polling places and vote centers will be open – 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.

List of polling places: We will be using all of our polling places for this election. A list of polling places can be found here

Three vote centers: We will have three vote centers in Coconino County. Vote centers are an alternative to traditional, precinct-assigned polling places. Voters may cast their ballots on Election Day at their neighborhood polling place or at any vote center, regardless of their residential address.

Polling place look up here.

List of Identification needed to vote at the polling place or vote center here.

No media allowed in the polling places or vote centers – I want to remind all of you that Arizona state law does not allow any media to go inside the polling places or be within 75 feet of the entrance to a polling place or vote center. If you want to interview voters you will need to do so outside the 75 foot limit.

Unofficial Election Results: First report will be posted at 8:00 pm (Arizona time) and then updated reports will be posted every twenty to thirty minutes until all polling places and vote centers have reported. Estimated time for unofficial election night results is between 11 pm and midnight. The first report will be the results of the early ballots counted through 5 pm on Election Day. The later reports will contain results from the polling places and vote centers.