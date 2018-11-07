General Election Unofficial Results

Coconino County Elections unofficial results at 8:00 pm will mostly reflect the early mail in ballots received until noon today. Then as polling places report their numbers, the results will be updates. 11:00 pm will be the last update tonight. Early Voting Ballots that were dropped off at polling locations or vote centers after noon today will be collected and taken to Flagstaff to the Coconino County Elections site to be counted for the final unofficial results to be calculated. Once all ballots have been completely counted the unofficial results will be sent to either city or county officials for final canvas before results are made official.