GCRA Named Sixth Most Deadly National Park

America’s National Park system is home to some of the most scenic and iconic landscapes in the entire world. However, with these magnificent areas natural beauty comes some inherent danger.

Exploring the wilderness can turn deadly. Whether it’s due to an unexpected weather change, a fall, or a wrong turn, an exciting romp through a National Park can turn fatal in the blink of an eye.

Excluding suicides, over 1,000 deaths have occurred in the ten deadliest parks, according to a recent list compiled by Outside Magazine.

The National Park Service says the top cause of death is drowning, followed by automobile accidents, and falls.

Two areas in Page’s backyard made the most deadly list.

Glen Canyon Recreation Area hosts over 3 million and, over the past decade, has seen 82 deaths occur within its boundaries. Since the parks creation in 1972, it is estimated by park officials that 150 people have drowned due to not wearing a life jacket.

Coming in at third most deadly is Grand Canyon National Park. 130 deaths have occurred during the last ten-year time frame, including eight this year. Most have perished due to falling or cardiac arrest. Grand Canyon also has the morbid ranking of having the second most suicides within the past ten years of any National Park. 19 people have taken their lives at Grand Canyon during that time.

Finally, earning the title of most deadly is another park located off of the Colorado River, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. 254 deaths have occurred in the park, an average of 25 deaths per year. Drowning is the most common cause of death on the 290-square-mile lake. It’s not just the wilderness that can get you; Lake Mead also has the highest number of homicides among National Park units over the last ten years with six.