GCNRA Winter Hours Announced
October 22
06:00 2017
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Announces Winter Hours 2017-2018
National Park Service (NPS) and concessioner-operated facilities will reduce hours of operation at some facilities, while closing others. Please contact concession services directly for further information.
The following facilities will be closed or operate on a reduced schedule starting November 1 or on the date indicated:
Wahweap:
- Lake Powell Resort – open 24 hours, year-round
- Rainbow Room Restaurant, Latitude 37, Pool Bar – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Wahweap Grille – closed October 2, 2017 through April 30, 2018
- Driftwood Lounge – open year-round, November 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018, 4 -8 p.m. (dinner only)
- Canyon Coffee – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- RV park, campground, campground store – open year-round – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (check-in at store)
- Lake Powell Lodge Gift Shop – open year-round – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Lake Powell Sports – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Marina Store – open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through April 30, 2018
- Boat Rental retail store – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Stateline Fuel Dock – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Wahweap Fuel Dock – November 1, 2017 through May 1, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sinclair Gas Station – November 1, 2017 through May 1, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Marine Service Center – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Wahweap Marina Offices – November 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Wahweap Boat Rentals – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Boat Tours – open year-round, bookings can be done at the Front Desk if Boat Tours is not staffed
- Stateline Fuel, launch ramp and comfort station – closed October 6, 2017 through March 31, 2018
- Wahweap launch ramp – open year-round
- Wahweap pump-out – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., closed on Holidays – no water available
- Wahweap Beach and Picnic Area comfort stations – closed November 15, 2017 (unless freezing temperatures necessitate closing earlier) through March 31, 2018
- Lone Rock Beach- Micro flush, restrooms, and showers – closed November 15, 2017 – March 29, 2018. No potable water will be available. Vault toilets and RV dump are open. Primitive camping will be available throughout the winter months. Fees apply and may be paid at the self-service machine located at the entrance station.
Carl Hayden Visitor Center:
- Beginning November 1, 2017 open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Antelope Point:
- Antelope Point Launch Ramp – remains open as long as lake levels allow access for launching
- Antelope Point Marina – for hours of operation call 928-645-5900 or visit AntelopePointLakePowell.com
Dangling Rope Marina:
- Dangling Rope Snack Bar – closed November 30, 2017 through April 30, 2018
- Dangling Rope Marina, fuel and all facilities – closed November 30, 2017 through February 28, 2018
Bullfrog:
- Defiance House Lodge and family units – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., check-in at Lodge
- Upper gift shop – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Lower gift shop – open year-round 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dock N Stock – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through Executive Services Office
- Boat N Go – closed October 29, 2017 through April 14, 2018
- Corner Store & gas station – open year-round, September 7, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- RV Campground – open year-round, check in at Defiance House
- Tent Campground – open year-round, check-in at Campground
- Anasazi Restaurant and Kiva Lounge – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Bullfrog Fuel Dock – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Northlake Marine Service Center – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Marina Office/Executive Services – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Boat Rental Office – open year-round, October 29, 2017 through April 1, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Bullfrog Visitor Center – closed for the season
- Bullfrog Clinic/Urgent Care – November 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fridays only, except holidays
- Primitive Camping Areas at Stanton Creek – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations.
Halls Crossing:
- Halls Crossing RV Park, Campground – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Halls Crossing family units – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2017
- Village Store – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2017
- Village Store fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round
- Halls Crossing Marina Store – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through Marina Office
- Halls Crossing Marina Office – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Snack Bar – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Halls Crossing fuel dock – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Halls Crossing/Bullfrog Ferry – November 2, 2017 through February 28, 2018, Thursday, Friday and Saturday only. Departs Halls Crossing: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. Departs Bullfrog 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Call (435) 684-3088 for more information.
Hite:
- Convenience Store – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Convenience Store Fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round
- Lodging – Family Units – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Camping RV Area – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018
- Hite Primitive Camping Areas – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations.
Escalante:
- Interagency Visitor Center – reduced hours in winter: late November will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Escalante District is open 24 hours per day, year-round
- The Escalante District has some of the best backcountry hiking and camping experiences in land identified as suitable for wilderness designation.
- Backcountry permits are required for all overnight stays in the Escalante District. Obtain permits at the Escalante Interagency Visitor Center in the town of Escalante or at one of the entry trailheads.
- Day use does not require a backcountry permit, but please sign the trail register
Lees Ferry:
- Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center – open daily April through November 30, 2017, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days per week. Closed for the season beginning December 1, 2017.
- Lees Ferry is open 24 hours per day, year-round. Entrance fees are paid at the automated booth.
- Services: Lees Ferry has no marina, lodging, food or other services. Gas and small supply store at Marble Canyon, about five miles away.
- Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (dirt) – open year-round to private and commercial Grand Canyon National Park River Permit holders. For more information: Grand Canyon NP River Permits
- Grand Canyon National Park River Permit holders must still obtain permission from an NPS Lees Ferry Ranger to rig before unloading equipment.
- Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (paved) – open 24/7 to upriver usage. No overnight parking on the ramp. Upriver camping in designated sites only. No permit required.
- Lees Ferry Campground – 54 designated sites. No hookups. RV dump station. Grills provided, no open fires. Modern bathroom/comfort station. Potable water available. No reservations. $20 per site per night may be paid at the self-service machine.
- RV dump station – from November 15, 2017 through February 28, 2018 it is winterized and no water will be available.
- Colorado River Discovery Guided Interpretive Colorado River Raft Trips (between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry) – October 1 – November 30, 2017, Half-Day Trips 11 a.m. daily
- December 1 – December 31, 2017, Half-Day/Full Day Colorado River Raft Trips as customer demand exists
RAINBOW BRIDGE NATIONAL MONUMENT:
- Rainbow Bridge National Monument is open every day of the year, from sunrise to sunset. No lodging, food, or other services are available to Rainbow Bridge. The closest services are approximately 10 miles south at Dangling Rope Marina. Check the Dangling Rope Marina’s schedule for the boat gas and limited food services