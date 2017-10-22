GCNRA Winter Hours Announced

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Announces Winter Hours 2017-2018

National Park Service (NPS) and concessioner-operated facilities will reduce hours of operation at some facilities, while closing others. Please contact concession services directly for further information.

The following facilities will be closed or operate on a reduced schedule starting November 1 or on the date indicated:

Wahweap:

Lake Powell Resort – open 24 hours, year-round

Rainbow Room Restaurant, Latitude 37, Pool Bar – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Wahweap Grille – closed October 2, 2017 through April 30, 2018

Driftwood Lounge – open year-round, November 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018, 4 -8 p.m. (dinner only)

Canyon Coffee – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

RV park, campground, campground store – open year-round – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (check-in at store)

Lake Powell Lodge Gift Shop – open year-round – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lake Powell Sports – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Marina Store – open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through April 30, 2018

Boat Rental retail store – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Stateline Fuel Dock – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Wahweap Fuel Dock – November 1, 2017 through May 1, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sinclair Gas Station – November 1, 2017 through May 1, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Marine Service Center – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wahweap Marina Offices – November 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wahweap Boat Rentals – November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Boat Tours – open year-round, bookings can be done at the Front Desk if Boat Tours is not staffed

bookings can be done at the Front Desk if Boat Tours is not staffed Stateline Fuel, launch ramp and comfort station – closed October 6, 2017 through March 31, 2018

Wahweap launch ramp – open year-round

Wahweap pump-out – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., closed on Holidays – no water available

Wahweap Beach and Picnic Area comfort stations – closed November 15, 2017 (unless freezing temperatures necessitate closing earlier) through March 31, 2018

Lone Rock Beach- Micro flush, restrooms, and showers – closed November 15, 2017 – March 29, 2018. No potable water will be available. Vault toilets and RV dump are open. Primitive camping will be available throughout the winter months. Fees apply and may be paid at the self-service machine located at the entrance station.

Carl Hayden Visitor Center:

Beginning November 1, 2017 open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Antelope Point:

Antelope Point Launch Ramp – remains open as long as lake levels allow access for launching

Antelope Point Marina – for hours of operation call 928-645-5900 or visit AntelopePointLakePowell.com

Dangling Rope Marina:

Dangling Rope Snack Bar – closed November 30, 2017 through April 30, 2018

Dangling Rope Marina, fuel and all facilities – closed November 30, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Bullfrog:

Defiance House Lodge and family units – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., check-in at Lodge

Upper gift shop – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Lower gift shop – open year-round 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dock N Stock – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through Executive Services Office

Boat N Go – closed October 29, 2017 through April 14, 2018

Corner Store & gas station – open year-round, September 7, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

RV Campground – open year-round, check in at Defiance House

Tent Campground – open year-round, check-in at Campground

Anasazi Restaurant and Kiva Lounge – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Bullfrog Fuel Dock – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Northlake Marine Service Center – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Marina Office/Executive Services – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Boat Rental Office – open year-round, October 29, 2017 through April 1, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bullfrog Visitor Center – closed for the season

Bullfrog Clinic/Urgent Care – November 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fridays only, except holidays

Primitive Camping Areas at Stanton Creek – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations.

Halls Crossing:

Halls Crossing RV Park, Campground – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Halls Crossing family units – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2017

Village Store – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2017

Village Store fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round

Halls Crossing Marina Store – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through Marina Office

Halls Crossing Marina Office – open year-round, November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Snack Bar – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Halls Crossing fuel dock – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Halls Crossing/Bullfrog Ferry – November 2, 2017 through February 28, 2018, Thursday, Friday and Saturday only. Departs Halls Crossing: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. Departs Bullfrog 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Call (435) 684-3088 for more information.

Hite:

Convenience Store – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Convenience Store Fuel – pay at the pump open 24 hours, year-round

Lodging – Family Units – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Camping RV Area – closed November 1, 2017 through February 28, 2018

Hite Primitive Camping Areas – Primitive camping on beaches or in primitive environments. No designated campsites. $12 per night. No reservations.

Escalante:

Interagency Visitor Center – reduced hours in winter: late November will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Escalante District is open 24 hours per day, year-round

The Escalante District has some of the best backcountry hiking and camping experiences in land identified as suitable for wilderness designation.

Backcountry permits are required for all overnight stays in the Escalante District. Obtain permits at the Escalante Interagency Visitor Center in the town of Escalante or at one of the entry trailheads.

Day use does not require a backcountry permit, but please sign the trail register

Lees Ferry:

Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center – open daily April through November 30, 2017, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days per week. Closed for the season beginning December 1, 2017.

Lees Ferry is open 24 hours per day, year-round. Entrance fees are paid at the automated booth.

Services: Lees Ferry has no marina, lodging, food or other services. Gas and small supply store at Marble Canyon, about five miles away.

Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (dirt) – open year-round to private and commercial Grand Canyon National Park River Permit holders. For more information: Grand Canyon NP River Permits

Grand Canyon National Park River Permit holders must still obtain permission from an NPS Lees Ferry Ranger to rig before unloading equipment.

Colorado River Public Launch Ramp (paved) – open 24/7 to upriver usage. No overnight parking on the ramp. Upriver camping in designated sites only. No permit required.

Lees Ferry Campground – 54 designated sites. No hookups. RV dump station. Grills provided, no open fires. Modern bathroom/comfort station. Potable water available. No reservations. $20 per site per night may be paid at the self-service machine.

RV dump station – from November 15, 2017 through February 28, 2018 it is winterized and no water will be available.

Colorado River Discovery Guided Interpretive Colorado River Raft Trips (between the Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry) – October 1 – November 30, 2017, Half-Day Trips 11 a.m. daily December 1 – December 31, 2017, Half-Day/Full Day Colorado River Raft Trips as customer demand exists



RAINBOW BRIDGE NATIONAL MONUMENT: