GCNRA Weekly Low Water Update Lake Powell Water Levels Slowly Declining: As of July 26, Lake Powell was at elevation [...]

Vandals Target LDS Churches in Southern Utah By Eli Joseph The windows of six churches in St. George and two in Washington City [...]

New Houses for Rock Springs By John Christian Hopkins Ground was broken July 26 on a new housing project in Rock [...]

Page City Council Approves Renewed Axon Contract and Payoff of 13 Police Vehicles The Page Police Department had two items on last night’s Page City Council Meeting, and [...]