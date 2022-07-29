News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

GCNRA Weekly Low Water Update

July 29
09:41 2022
  1. Lake Powell Water Levels Slowly Declining: As of July 26, Lake Powell was at elevation 3536.53 (feet above sea level). Boat ramps are fully operational for motorized vessels of all sizes in North Lake Powell at Bullfrog North and in South Lake Powell at Wahweap’s Stateline Auxiliary.

  1. Aids to Navigation (ATON): The park’s ATON crew is working proactively with buoys throughout the lake to make sure they are in place as peak boater season continues.

 

