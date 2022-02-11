News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

GCNRA to Receive $31 Million in Supplemental Disaster Funding

February 11
10:50 2022
Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell. Photo courtesy of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

At a hearing of the Senate Subcommittee on National Forests on Wednesday, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly advocated for major improvements in Northern Arizona, including at Lake Powell. Senator Kelly noted that all but one of Lake Powell’s boat ramps were unusable due to low water levels, or the need for replacement.

Shannon Estenoz, the Deputy Assistant for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, told Senator Kelly that a grant of 31 million dollars will be given to Glen Canyon National Recreational Area in supplemental disaster funding.

Estenoz said, “The 31-million dollars is going to give us a really good start on alleviating the pressure there.” A date for when the money will be received has not yet been announced.

Senator Kelly also focused on improvements needed to Snowbowl Road in Flagstaff, which hasn’t been repaved since 1990 despite receiving around half a million visitors per year.

