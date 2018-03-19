GCNRA Seeks Input On Parkwide Services Contracts Up For Renewal

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Seeks Public Input for Parkwide Visitor Services Contract Planning

PAGE, Arizona – Friday, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area began accepting public comments regarding visitor services to help inform new concession contracts for the uplake, downlake, and possibly Lees Ferry districts.

“We are taking this extra step and asking for public comments now because we want to hear from folks at the beginning of the process,” said Superintendent William Shott. “This is an opportunity for anyone interested to offer options as we look at a blank slate for new visitor service contracts for the park.”

The existing visitor service contracts for those areas expired and are operating under annual extensions until new contracts can be set in place. Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m., April 27, 2018, at: http://parkplanning.nps.gov/glca-FutureContracts

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area administers a concessions program to provide visitor services within the park. Concession contracts currently provide for water-based services, lodging, campgrounds, restaurant/food, and tour services. Over the past few years, visitation trends and demand for land-based recreational opportunities have increased. With two of the larger contracts needing renewal, the park has an opportunity to restructure contracts in such a way as to address increased visitation and changing visitor use and to increase efficiency in managing contracts. Suggestions for visitor services at Lees Ferry are also welcome.

This public comment opportunity is not part of a formal environmental planning and compliance process and is not legally mandated. The park feels that the public can provide valuable insight, perspective, and ideas to assist in developing contracts that provide needed visitor services. In situations where proposals include significant changes to an area or would result in additional development, the park will provide further public comment opportunities as part of the formal environmental review process.

-NPS-

PHOTO: Park visitors enjoy Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo.

