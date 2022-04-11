GCNRA Low Water Update: April 8th, 2022
April 11
11:15 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: The contractor plans to begin prepping the south lanes this week and to pour more sections of concrete next week. During construction, two lanes will remain open with boiler plate ramp extensions for vessels of all sizes.
- Shoreline Access Areas Compendium Amendment: – Due to low water conditions Lake Powell’s shoreline is becoming less accessible. The following shoreline access areas have been closed to off-road travel: Bullfrog North, Bullfrog South, Dirty Devil, White Canyon, and Crosby Canyon. Off-road vehicle travel is any travel, other than on foot or horseback, that leaves General Management Plan (GMP) roads as identified in Glen Canyon’s 1979 GMP and 2017 Off-Road Vehicle Environmental Impact Statement.
- Hite North Wash Colorado River Primitive Takeout Area: The North Wash takeout is primitive. In March, maintenance was completed on the North Wash primitive takeout ramp, in anticipation of the onset of the Cataract Canyon river rafting season. Park maintenance crews installed new signage, smoothed over and added gravel to the lower loop, closed off unauthorized trackways, cleared vegetation for better pedestrian access and further defined the parking lot. Approximately 3.5 yards of gravel was left at the top of the ramp for future use by rafters if needed for better traction.