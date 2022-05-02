GCNRA Low Water Update: April 29th, 2022
May 02
11:30 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bullfrog North Ramp Will Become Operable at Elevation 3525 Feet: The Bullfrog North Ramp has been permanently extended but it will not become usable for small, motorized vessels until Lake Powell reaches an elevation of 3525 feet and for larger vessels once the lake reaches 3529 feet. As of April 28, 2022, the Lake Powell elevation is 3522.64 feet. Once operable, it is recommended that large vessels, including houseboats, only use the left side of the ramp. All launch and retrieval is at your own risk. Boaters should be aware that there is no turnaround area for houseboats at the ramp. To reduce congestion, please ready your boat before reaching the Bullfrog North Ramp.
- Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) Meetings: The park is in the process of meeting with Commercial Use Authorization permit holders to talk about the 2022 season and how commercial operations may be affected by low water.