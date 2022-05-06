GCNRA Low Water Update: May 6th, 2022
May 06
10:48 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bullfrog North Ramp Will Become Operable at Elevation 3525 Feet: The Bullfrog North Ramp has been permanently extended as low as possible. The ramp will become operable once lake levels rise to at least 3525 feet. The National Park Service anticipates that small, motorized vessels will be able to launch and retrieve from the left side of the ramp at 3525 feet. The ramp will be available for launch and retrieval of large vessels once lake levels reach 3529 or higher. As of May 4, the current water level is 3522.83. Updates to follow as conditions change.
- Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: The concrete pour from last week is curing now so only one side of the ramp is open. Next week, the newly poured lanes will open, and repairs will be completed on the other side of the ramp. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes of the launch ramp will be open for the boating season.
- Breakwater at Antelope Point Moved: The Antelope Point breakwater has been moved to provide a protected area for paddlecraft users and courtesy docks are also available. Paddlers should be aware that the hike from the Antelope Point Public Ramp parking area to the beach is steep. The Antelope Point Public Ramp parking area is day use only.
- North Wash Primitive Takeout (Cataract Canyon – Colorado River): Due to the rapidly changing conditions of the upstream Colorado River’s transition zone to Lake Powell, river conditions currently exist north of the Horn, which is 10-15 miles downstream of the North Wash Primitive Takeout. Visitors are advised they may encounter mud delta rapids and areas where the mud/sediment may not be safe to step into. In this stretch of river there may be shallow braided channels, sand waves, riffles and/or rapids caused by the river finding its way across the sediment delta. There may be places in this stretch where it is difficult to pull over.