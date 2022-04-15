GCNRA Low Water Update: April 15th, 2022
April 15
11:31 2022
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continues to respond to low water conditions on Lake Powell. This week’s low water update includes:
- Bullfrog North Ramp Construction: The Bullfrog North Ramp extension is almost completed. This project is anticipated to be completed May 1, 2022. Use of the ramp will be dependent on lake levels.
- Legacy Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: This week the contractor is preparing the two lanes on the south side of the ramp and plans to pour concrete on those sections down to the water line. The contractor plans to pour sections of concrete on the two lanes on the north side of the ramp at the end of next week. During construction, two lanes will remain open with boiler plate ramp extensions for vessels of all sizes.
- US National Weather Service (NWS), Colorado Basin River Forecast Center Information About Snowpack and Projected Spring Runoff: April 6 at 1:41 PM · Below normal streamflow volumes are forecast across the Colorado River Basin and the Great Basin. For an in-depth summary, check out the NWS forecast discussion here: https://www.cbrfc.noaa.gov/wsup/pub2/discussion/current.pdf .
- Aids to Navigation (ATON): The park’s ATON crew is working proactively with buoys throughout the lake to make sure they are in place as we enter peak boater season. Most recently, the ATON crew adjusted buoys throughout North Lake Powell. The crew reports that at the current lake levels, the Horn is currently the northernmost end of the lake. (The Horn is approximately 30 miles north of Bullfrog and 5 miles south of Hite.)