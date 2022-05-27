News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

GCNRA Low Water Update: 5/25/22

GCNRA Low Water Update: 5/25/22
May 27
09:58 2022
Print This Article

  1. Bullfrog North Ramp Operable for All Vessels: Lake Powell’s water levels are rising. The recently extended Bullfrog North Boat Ramp is now fully open and available for all size vessels. Boaters should use the left lane of the ramp to launch and retrieve large vessels and houseboats. A courtesy dock is available at the ramp. All launch and retrieval of vessels is at your own risk.

  1. Bullfrog Main Ramp Spur: Due to rising water levels, for safety reasons the Bullfrog Main Ramp Spur has been closed. Please launch and retrieve at the Bullfrog North Ramp.

  1. South Lake Powell Paddlecraft Users: Effective April 15, 2022, launch and retrieval of all private and commercial human-powered paddlecraft is at the Wahweap Main Ramp and Antelope Public Ramp. Please follow the signage.

  1. Wahweap’s Stateline Auxiliary Ramp:  Lake Powell’s rising water level has enabled all four lanes to open for motorized vessels of all sizes. (Each lane is 25 feet wide; the total ramp width is 100 feet across.)  To increase efficiency and decrease congestion, the left lane of the ramp is designated for Commercial Users and Houseboats Only.
GCNRA Low Water Update: 5/25/22 - overview

Summary: GCNRA Low Water Update: 5/25/22

Tags
gcnralake powelllow water updateNPS

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.