Proposition 438 Officially Passes The official final results are in from the May 17th special election for Proposition 438; [...]

Feature: Lake Powell Fishing Report for 5/27/22 By Wayne Gustaveson of WaynesWords.net May 27, 2022 Water Temperature 64-72F Lake Elevation 3529 Fishing was great last week [...]

GCNRA Low Water Update: 5/25/22 Bullfrog North Ramp Operable for All Vessels: Lake Powell’s water levels are rising. The recently [...]

No Time to Waste By John Christian Hopkins The Navajo Nation could find itself in deep doo-doo before long. Speaker Seth [...]