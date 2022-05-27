GCNRA Low Water Update: 5/25/22
May 27
09:58 2022
- Bullfrog North Ramp Operable for All Vessels: Lake Powell’s water levels are rising. The recently extended Bullfrog North Boat Ramp is now fully open and available for all size vessels. Boaters should use the left lane of the ramp to launch and retrieve large vessels and houseboats. A courtesy dock is available at the ramp. All launch and retrieval of vessels is at your own risk.
- Bullfrog Main Ramp Spur: Due to rising water levels, for safety reasons the Bullfrog Main Ramp Spur has been closed. Please launch and retrieve at the Bullfrog North Ramp.
- South Lake Powell Paddlecraft Users: Effective April 15, 2022, launch and retrieval of all private and commercial human-powered paddlecraft is at the Wahweap Main Ramp and Antelope Public Ramp. Please follow the signage.
- Wahweap’s Stateline Auxiliary Ramp: Lake Powell’s rising water level has enabled all four lanes to open for motorized vessels of all sizes. (Each lane is 25 feet wide; the total ramp width is 100 feet across.) To increase efficiency and decrease congestion, the left lane of the ramp is designated for Commercial Users and Houseboats Only.