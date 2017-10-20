GCNRA Job Fair November Second

November 2 Job Fair at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is hosting its third annual job fair on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 3 to 7 p.m. The job fair will take place in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Headquarters Building (Training Room), 691 Scenic View Drive (located on the north side of Highway 89 in Page, Arizona). Hiring managers will be on hand to help attendees understand the types of employment available and how to successfully navigate the federal hiring system.

The park will be hiring seasonal employees to assist in operations during its busy summer season. The season typically runs April through October. Available positions include fee collection, aquatic invasive species education, interpretation, maintenance, custodial, resource management, cultural resource management, dispatch and law enforcement. All seasonal positions will be announced online at www.usajobs.gov on November 6 and will close once 50 applications have been received. Announcements will be open to all sources, with some positions being identified as open to local hires only. Those announcements will appear on USAJobs.gov as well. There will be several positions advertised in each category.

Many of the seasonal positions have been identified as open to local hires only. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has received local hiring authority from the Office of Personnel Management, which allows the park to recruit candidates from a 30 mile radius centered on each of the park’s duty locations. In Arizona that includes the communities of Page and Lees Ferry. Utah communities included are Dangling Rope, Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, Hite, and Escalante. The local hiring authority makes it easier to fill jobs with local residents living within the local commuting area to the park. Local residents do not compete with nationwide applicants for the jobs eligible under the program.

The federal government maintains a one-stop source for federal job announcements and information online at www.usajobs.gov. Attendees to the job fair will have the opportunity to use the website to learn how to search for current and future job announcements. More information is available by contacting Human Resources Specialist Kara Platt at 928-608-6241 or by email at glcastaffing@nps.gov.