GCNRA Job Fair November 6

Mark Your Calendar for November 6 to Apply for Seasonal Jobs at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Local Hiring Authority Gives Locals Advantages

The application period for next year’s seasonal employment at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will begin November 6 and will close once 50 applications have been received. The park will be hiring seasonal employees to assist in operations during its busy season (typically, April through October, 2018). Available positions include fee collection, aquatic invasive species education, interpretation, maintenance, custodial, resource management, cultural resource management, dispatch and law enforcement. There will be several positions advertised in each profession.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received local hiring authority from the Office of Personnel Management, which allows the park to recruit candidates from a 30 mile radius centered on each of the park’s duty locations. The local hiring authority makes it easier to fill jobs with local residents living within the local commuting area to the park. Local residents do not compete with nationwide applicants for the jobs eligible under the program. Residents are eligible who live in Page and Lees Ferry, Arizona; and Dangling Rope, Bullfrog, Halls Crossing, Hite, and Escalante, Utah.

As previously announced, the park is hosting its third annual job fair on Thursday, November 2, 2017 from 3 to 7 p.m. The job fair will take place in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Headquarters Building (Training Room), 691 Scenic View Drive (located on the north side of Highway 89 in Page, Arizona). Hiring managers will be on hand to help attendees understand the types of employment available and how to successfully navigate the federal hiring system.

Applicants may apply for all positions at www.usajobs.gov. More information is available by contacting Human Resources Specialist Kara Platt at 928-608-6241 or by email at glcastaffing@nps.gov.