GCNRA: FREE PARK ENTRANCE VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

FREE PARK ENTRANCE VETERANS DAY WEEKEND
GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Glen Canyon
National Recreation Area is providing free park entrance on November
11 and 12, in commemoration of Veterans Day.
According to Superintendent William Shott, “We invite everyone to
join the National Park Service’s nationwide tribute to honor our
veterans. We are excited and privileged to help celebrate our
veterans’ service and dedication with a fee-free weekend. We
encourage everyone to help us celebrate by taking advantage of free
entrance to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.”
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area offers endless opportunities for
fun and adventure with many land and water-based activities available.
The fee waiver includes park entrance fees only. Other fees such as
boating permits, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by
third parties are not included.
According to Superintendent William Shott, “Veterans are an
incredible group of very talented, dedicated people. Glen Canyon
National Recreation Area is also proud of the 40 members of our
permanent staff who are veterans (approximately 38 percent). Just
because a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, or Coastguardsman takes off
their uniform, does not mean they are done serving their country.
Veterans have continued to serve the American people by contributing
their talents at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and in other
federal jobs.”
The federal government is committed to serving the veteran community
through special hiring authorities available for veterans. [1]The
National Park Service also honors disabled veterans and active duty
U.S. Military by providing free Annual access passes to National
Parks. [2]
While Lake Powell is one of the largest man-made lakes in North
America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation
Area. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees
Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing
scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast
panorama of human history.