GCNRA: FREE PARK ENTRANCE VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

FREE PARK ENTRANCE VETERANS DAY WEEKEND

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Glen Canyon

National Recreation Area is providing free park entrance on November

11 and 12, in commemoration of Veterans Day.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “We invite everyone to

join the National Park Service’s nationwide tribute to honor our

veterans. We are excited and privileged to help celebrate our

veterans’ service and dedication with a fee-free weekend. We

encourage everyone to help us celebrate by taking advantage of free

entrance to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.”

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area offers endless opportunities for

fun and adventure with many land and water-based activities available.

The fee waiver includes park entrance fees only. Other fees such as

boating permits, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by

third parties are not included.

According to Superintendent William Shott, “Veterans are an

incredible group of very talented, dedicated people. Glen Canyon

National Recreation Area is also proud of the 40 members of our

permanent staff who are veterans (approximately 38 percent). Just

because a Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine, or Coastguardsman takes off

their uniform, does not mean they are done serving their country.

Veterans have continued to serve the American people by contributing

their talents at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and in other

federal jobs.”

The federal government is committed to serving the veteran community

through special hiring authorities available for veterans. [1]The

National Park Service also honors disabled veterans and active duty

U.S. Military by providing free Annual access passes to National

Parks. [2]

While Lake Powell is one of the largest man-made lakes in North

America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation

Area. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees

Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing

scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast

panorama of human history.