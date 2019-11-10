GCNR Hosts Allies for Inclusion Event Thursday

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Hosts

Allies for Inclusion Event November 14

PAGE, AZ: The National Park Service is proud to present Allies for Inclusion, a facilitated dialogue in recognition of Native American Indian Heritage Month. The event will take place on Thursday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Headquarters, 691 Scenic View Drive (Training Room), Page, Arizona. Lunch will be provided.

Allies for Inclusion is a nationally recognized program that hosts a series of discussions regarding diversity and inclusion in national parks and their surrounding communities. This program invites community members and employees to look at the culture of our community and share diverse experiences.

It is hoped this exciting new program will stimulate interesting conversations and get members of our community talking who might not otherwise have the opportunity to meet each other. The park invites anyone interested in this great chance to meet new people, share ideas, and learn from each other.

NPS Photo: Ranger Diana Greymountain with the Native American Consultation Committee at Rainbow Bridge in 2019.