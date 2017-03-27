News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

GCNP to Temporarily Close North Kaibab Trail and Restrict Rim-to-Rim Traffic

March 27
2017
Today, Grand Canyon National Park begun daily closures of the North Kaibab Trail at Redwall Bridge to remove debris from a storm-caused rockslide.

During the cleanup, rim-to-rim travel will be restricted. The unanticipated rockslide damaged a portion of the North Rim water supply line that runs close to the trail.

Before Grand Canyon water utility crews can repair the pipeline, they must clear and stabilize the remaining rock and debris above the pipeline and trail. The damaged water line does not affect South Rim or Phantom Ranch operations.

To ensure visitor and crew safety during the stabilization process, the National Park Service will close the North Kaibab Trail at the Redwall Bridge to all trail users from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily while crews are working.

The estimated time of trail closure is three weeks, but that could change depending on weather and resources.

“The safety of park visitors and our employees is our primary concern,” said park superintendent Chris Lehnertz.

She added, “We realize this closure affects visitors who may have been planning a Grand Canyon hike for years. Thank you for your flexibility and patience as our crews finish the project as quickly as is safely possible.”

The National Park Service emphasizes the importance of staying on the designated trail at all times and hikers should not attempt to go over or around the closure. There are no detours in place.

Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, and signs placed along the trail.

grand canyon national park

