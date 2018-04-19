News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

GC Lecture Series: Filming in the Glen Canyon Region

GC Lecture Series: Filming in the Glen Canyon Region
April 19
11:38 2018
Print This Article

Glen Canyon Natural History Association, the Powell Museum and the Page Public Library present Filming in the Glen Canyon Region with Guest Speaker Kelly Stowell as part of the Glen Canyon Lecture Series at 7pm Tuesday April 24th at the Page Community Center.

Stowell is the President of the Kenab Chamber of Commerce, the Executive Director for the Center for Education, Business and the Arts and has been the Kane County Film Commissioner in the past, so he can talk at length about movies filmed in the Glen Canyon region and new projects currently in production in the area.

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.