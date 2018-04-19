GC Lecture Series: Filming in the Glen Canyon Region

Glen Canyon Natural History Association, the Powell Museum and the Page Public Library present Filming in the Glen Canyon Region with Guest Speaker Kelly Stowell as part of the Glen Canyon Lecture Series at 7pm Tuesday April 24th at the Page Community Center.

Stowell is the President of the Kenab Chamber of Commerce, the Executive Director for the Center for Education, Business and the Arts and has been the Kane County Film Commissioner in the past, so he can talk at length about movies filmed in the Glen Canyon region and new projects currently in production in the area.