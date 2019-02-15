GC Conservancy Acquires Powell Museum

Glen Canyon Conservancy, formerly Glen Canyon Natural History Association acquired the John Wesley Powell Museum Historical and Archaeological Society, Inc. February 13, 2019, creating a combined 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The acquisition transfers all Museum property to Glen Canyon Conservancy and was approved unanimously by the board of directors from each organization. Members will also see their membership transferred from the Museum to the Conservancy. Former Museum directors John Mayes and Paul Ackerman will join Glen Canyon Conservancy’s board of directors and all Powell Museum employees will become Conservancy staff. Proceeds from the combined organization keep with the original intent of the Museum and Conservancy alike: funds generated by the operations support education, conservation, historic preservation, and public lands in the area.

When asked about the future of the Visitor’s Center, Ackerman told Lake Powell Life News, “John Wesley Powell Museum & Visitor Center will continue to be the Official Visitor Center for this year and hopefully for the duration of the existing contract that was implemented just last July. We intend for business as usual and hope the GCC and the town of Page can develop a positive partnership symbolic of the previous relationship with the former nonprofit organization responsible for the Museum’s success.”

The Powell Museum was founded in 1969 by a group of local volunteers and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019, while Glen Canyon Conservancy was founded in 1987 as a spin-off of Grand Canyon Association. The Museum is steeped in local and regional history: the building in which it is housed was built by the Bureau of Reclamation as a concrete testing lab for the construction of Glen Canyon and the Museum’s collection includes many items from the founding of Page. “The acquisition has been a conversation point for several years but only recently put into action,” says Martin Stamat, executive director of Glen Canyon Conservancy. “The unified nonprofit will help make the Museum the best version of itself.”

The Powell Museum is Glen Canyon Conservancy’s 10th retail store. Conservancy staff operates bookstores within visitor centers in and for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Rainbow Bridge National Monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. Conservancy stores in Arizona can be found at Navajo Bridge, Carl Hayden Visitor Center, John Wesley Powell Museum, and the Conservancy Flagship store on Lake Powell Boulevard in addition to on-site tours of Glen Canyon Dam. Conservancy locations in Utah are at Big Water, Kanab, Cannonville, Escalante, Paria Contact Station, and Bullfrog Visitor Center. Glen Canyon Conservancy is partnered with the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation as well as state and local entities.