Gas Prices on the Decline

The holiday season is over and the New Year is here. Gas prices are on the decline nearly twenty percent of motorists are seeing gas prices below $2.00 per gallon of unleaded according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.24. Arizona average per gallon is $2.65 with Utah at $2.58 per gallon and New Mexico at $2.16 per gallon. Right here in Page you will see an average of $2.76 per gallon.

If you plan to travel download the free gas buddy app on your mobile device to get the lowest and most affordable gas prices around.