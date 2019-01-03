News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Gas Prices on the Decline

January 03
14:15 2019
The holiday season is over and the New Year is here. Gas prices are on the decline nearly twenty percent of motorists are seeing gas prices below $2.00 per gallon of unleaded according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.24. Arizona average per gallon is $2.65 with Utah at $2.58 per gallon and New Mexico at $2.16 per gallon. Right here in Page you will see an average of $2.76 per gallon.

If you plan to travel download the free gas buddy app on your mobile device to get the lowest and most affordable gas prices around.

