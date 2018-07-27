Gas, Oil Leases Could Endanger Chaco Site

Although the Trump Administration promised to seek more tribal input before making any decision on oil and gas drilling leases in New Mexico, it turns out the government agents spoke with forked tongues.

“Expanded fracking in Greater Chaco further threatens irreplaceable cultural resources, as well as the health and safety of nearby communities,” Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter Organizer Miya King-Flaherty said in a July 24 press release.

The lease sale includes federal land near Chaco Cultural National Historical Park, in the northwestern part of New Mexico.

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke had earlier told tribes the proposed drilling leases needed more study before any decision was reached.

“It is unacceptable for Secretary Zinke to pay lip service to the need for cultural review and consultation while still charging ahead with plans to auction off this sacred landscape to the fossil-fuel industry,” King-Flaherty said.

The Navajo Nation and the All Pueblo Council of Governors, which represents the 20 Pueblo tribes in New Mexico and Texas, are among the opponents of development near Chaco.

They have called for a moratorium on development in order to protect an area where their ancestors built communities, held ceremonies and laid their loved ones to rest.