Gas Line Scare On The Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK – On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) notified the Office of President and Vice President (OPVP) about an emergency situation regarding an exposed gas line that feeds into Chinle.

“The serious nature of this situation warranted immediate resolve,” President Russell Begaye said. “OPVP was glad to assist and divert a situation that could have negatively impacted our communities and people.”

The line was critically affected but was addressed rapidly by OPVP, the Navajo Land Department and the Navajo Department of Justice.

Upon notification, OPVP staff responded immediately and

an Emergency Management Commission meeting was called. Within hours, NTUA was cleared for approval to begin repairs.

If neglected, the exposed gas line could have resulted in a large fire. It could have also left Chinle without natural gas.

“Navajo Nation government reacted immediately and took action,” said Rex Kontz, deputy general manager for NTUA. “Not like traditional government that is slow and has lengthy red tape. I am honored to work with true leaders.”

“The Office would like to thank all those who came together to address this exposed gas line and those who took action to resolve the situation. By working together, we were able to avoid a serious incident,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said.

The situation is being closely monitored by OPVP and updates will be provided as they are made available.