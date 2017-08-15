News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Gas Leak on Calle Hermosa in Page

August 15
10:17 2017
Right: Residents await the all-clear

On Monday, August 14th, 2017 at 5:58 P.M. hours Page Fire Department Units, Engine 10 and Medic 10, were dispatched to 228 Calle Hermosa for the report of a propane line rupture.

Upon arrival, crews found a single story residence with the occupant outside. There was a ditch in the front yard with a high pressure propane leak coming from it with obvious heavy odor.

Gas company man goes to work upon his arrival

Page Fire Department evacuated the area and deployed an attack line to contain the propane until the gas company arrived on scene.

The gas company (Alliant) arrived at 6:12 P.M. and they were able to stop and secure the leak. Page Fire Department cleared the scene at 6:36 P.M.

