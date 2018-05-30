Garfield Prairie Dog Problem

The conflict between Garfield County, Utah, and federal land managers over prairie dogs is reaching a climax. The County Commission recently passed a resolution claiming that prairie dogs have “infested” the ground surrounding three water wells. The resolution demands that federal wildlife officials remove the dogs. But those officials point out that prairie dogs are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Dog feces samples containing E. coli have been found since 2011. The National Park Service insists drinking water at Bryce Canyon National Park has never been compromised. The agency has implemented filtration and chemical treatments.