Gardening Summit Planned for April

When it comes to raising a bumper crop of healthy eaters, Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez thinks farming is the key.

“When it comes to changing, in a good way, the Navajo people’s way of thinking is to encourage farming,” Nez said.

According to Nez, farming can teach people a lot.

The vice president and other community leaders are preparing for Dine’ Bich’iiya’, a food and garden summit to be held April 6-8.

The summit will discuss wellness and fitness, two of Nez’s areas of interest. Once overweight, Nez has worked hard to become healthy and fit and often espouses that cause.

Also involved in the summit will be groups from Tolani Lake Enterprise, Community Outreach, Patient Empowerment (COPE) and the Dine’ Community Advocacy Alliance.

Following this year’s summit there will be a monthly tour to visit Navajo communities. The tour will encompass one weekend a month in a different community, and end with the fall harvest.

Dine’ Bich’iiya’ is trying to “bring back the old ways,” said Louise Benally.

Last year Nez and some members of COPE traveled to Cuba and the vice president was impressed with the pride he felt Cubans had for their collective community gardens.

Cubans grow much of their own fruits and vegetables, and Nez thinks Navajos could do the same.

The Dine’ Bich’iiya summit is still trying to decide where to hold its gathering.