News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Gardening Summit Planned for April

Gardening Summit Planned for April
March 01
14:44 2017
Print This Article

When it comes to raising a bumper crop of healthy eaters, Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez thinks farming is the key.

“When it comes to changing, in a good way, the Navajo people’s way of thinking is to encourage farming,” Nez said.

According to Nez, farming can teach people a lot.

The vice president and other community leaders are preparing for Dine’ Bich’iiya’, a food and garden summit to be held April 6-8.

The summit will discuss wellness and fitness, two of Nez’s areas of interest. Once overweight, Nez has worked hard to become healthy and fit and often espouses that cause.

Also involved in the summit will be groups from Tolani Lake Enterprise, Community Outreach, Patient Empowerment (COPE) and the Dine’ Community Advocacy Alliance.

Following this year’s summit there will be a monthly tour to visit Navajo communities. The tour will encompass one weekend a month in a different community, and end with the fall harvest.

Dine’ Bich’iiya’ is trying to “bring back the old ways,” said Louise Benally.

Last year Nez and some members of COPE traveled to Cuba and the vice president was impressed with the pride he felt Cubans had for their collective community gardens.

Cubans grow much of their own fruits and vegetables, and Nez thinks Navajos could do the same.
The Dine’ Bich’iiya summit is still trying to decide where to hold its gathering.

Tags
foodGardennavajo nationsummit

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 54°/Low 34°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 59°/Low 40°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 64°/Low 43°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 64°/Low 41°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.