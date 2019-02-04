News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Garden Gear Up for Spring in Page
February 04
10:42 2019
February is here and the groundhog did NOT see his shadow so a prediction of an early Spring comes along with that. From the Old Farmer’s Almanac here is a planting schedule specific to Page, so you can set yourself an annual plan of when to start your favorite seeds indoors to time it right with planting outside for Spring.

Old Farmer’s Almanac

30% probability of frost free after April 2 (at PAGE, AZ climate station).
Crop Based on Frost Dates   Based on Moon Dates
Start Seeds Indoors Transplant Seedlings Start Seeds Outdoors
Beans Apr 9-30
Apr 9-19
Beets Mar 19-Apr 9
Mar 21-Apr 4
Broccoli Feb 18-Mar 4
Feb 18-19		 Mar 12-Apr 2
Mar 12-20
Brussels Sprouts Feb 18-Mar 4
Feb 18-19		 Mar 4-26
Mar 6-20
Cabbage Feb 4-18
Feb 4-18		 Mar 4-19
Mar 6-19
Cantaloupe Mar 4-12
Mar 6-12		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 16-19, May 4- 7
Carrots Feb 25-Mar 12
Feb 25-Mar 5
Cauliflower Feb 18-Mar 4
Feb 18-19		 Mar 4-19
Mar 6-19
Celery Jan 21-Feb 4
Jan 21		 Apr 9-23
Apr 9-19
Collards Feb 18-Mar 4
Feb 18-19		 Mar 4-26
Mar 6-20
Corn Apr 2-16
Apr 5-16
Cucumbers Mar 4-12
Mar 6-12		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 16-19, May 4- 7
Eggplants Jan 21-Feb 4
Jan 21		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 16-19, May 4- 7
Kale Feb 18-Mar 4
Feb 18-19		 Mar 4-26
Mar 6-20
Kohlrabi Mar 4-26
Mar 6-20
Leeks Jan 21-Feb 4
Jan 21		 Mar 4-26
Mar 6-20
Lettuce Feb 18-Mar 4
Feb 18-19		 Mar 19-Apr 16
Mar 19-20, Apr 5-16
Okra Apr 16-30
Apr 16-19
Onions Mar 4-26
Mar 4- 5, Mar 21-26
Parsnips Mar 12-Apr 2
Mar 21-Apr 2
Peas Feb 18-Mar 12
Feb 18-19, Mar 6-12
Peppers Jan 21-Feb 4
Jan 21		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 16-19, May 4- 7
Potatoes Mar 26-Apr 16
Mar 26-Apr 4
Pumpkins Mar 4-19
Mar 6-19		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 16-19, May 4- 7
Radishes Feb 4-25
Feb 20-25
Spinach Feb 18-Mar 12
Feb 18-19, Mar 6-12
Squash Mar 4-19
Mar 6-19		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 16-19, May 4- 7
Sweet Potatoes Mar 4-12
Mar 4- 5		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 20-May 3
Swiss Chard Feb 18-Mar 4
Feb 18-19		 Mar 12-19
Mar 12-19
Tomatoes Feb 4-18
Feb 4-18		 Apr 9-30
Apr 9-19
Turnips Mar 4-26
Mar 4- 5, Mar 21-26
Watermelons Mar 4-12
Mar 6-12		 Apr 16-May 7
Apr 16-19, May 4- 7

Find the best dates for planting vegetables and fruit in your garden! Our free planting calendar calculates the best time to start seeds indoors and outdoors, as well as when to plant young plants outside.

How to Use the Planting Calendar

Simply put, a planting calendar is a guide that tells you the best time to start planting your garden. Most planting calendars are based on frost dates, which dictate when you should start seeds and when it’s safe to plant outdoors in your area. Our planting calendar is customized to your location in order to give you the most accurate information possible.

On the planting calendar below, please note:

  • The Frost Dates indicate the best planting dates based on your local average frost dates. Average frost dates are based on historical weather data and are the planting guideline used by most gardeners.
  • The Moon Dates indicate the best planting dates based on your local frost dates and Moon phases. Planting by the Moon is considered a more traditional technique.
  • The Transplant Seedlings dates indicate the best time to plant young plants outdoors. This includes plants grown from seed at home and plants bought from a nursery. Although frost dates are a good way to know approximately when to start gardening, always check a local forecast before planting outdoors!
  • When no dates appear in the chart, that starting method is not recommended for that particular plant. Some crops do best when started outdoors rather than indoors, while others prefer the opposite.
  • Click on the name of a plant to see our corresponding Growing Guide.

To plan your garden more accurately in the future, keep a record of your garden’s conditions each year, including frost dates and seed-starting dates!

–2019 Old Farmer’s Almanac–

